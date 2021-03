You can now slurp up Tanaka Ramen and Izakaya in the comfort of your own home. The restaurant has just launched a new line of DIY at home ramen kits. The detailed step-by-step cooking instructions are also included with each Cook-At-Home Ramen Kit. Tina Wang, owner of Tanaka Ramen and Izakaya, joined us this morning with all of the details.

To place an order, call (808) 400-0506 or order online at www.tanakaramen.com.