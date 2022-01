HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2 Go, for this Aloha Monday.

We’re headed to Kalihi Town to check out an ono local food spot that’s known for its great selection of plate lunches, affordable prices and great tastes.

Yes, we’re going to Waiakamilo Road to grind at the aptly named Waiakamilo Drive Inn. Joining us with all the goods is Michael Lamb, owner of Waiakamilo Drive Inn.