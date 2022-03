HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Fat Tuesday.

We’re calling it Tamale Tuesday because we’re headed to Nuuanu Avenue to check all the ono Southwest Mexican grinds at Tio’s Tamales.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Joining us with all the great details is Ray Mascarenas, owner of Tio’s Tamales.