HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go, for this Aloha Friday.

We’re checking out a spot in Kailua off of Kihapai Street where they are serving up love in their ono fresh sandwiches and friendly fast service. Yes, we are heading over to Timmy’s T Gourmet Grinders.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Joining us with all the details is Tom Solie, owner, and operator of Timmy T Gourmet Grinders.