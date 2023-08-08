If you’re looking for breakfast in Waikiki, the Veranda at the Moana Surfrider is offering a buffet. It features mochi waffles, mango pancakes and more. Ryan Loo, biplex director of food & beverage, and Lenny Ushidate, sous chef, joined Wake Up 2day with more.



Here’s more information about the Veranda, according to its website:



The Veranda Serves Victorian Elegance with Ocean Views for Breakfast and Afternoon Tea

Experience a timeless spirit of Hawaiian hospitality at The Veranda. Savor signature pancakes or island inspired Honolulu breakfast favorites.



The Veranda also serves Afternoon Tea Fridays thru Sundays from 11:30AM – 2:30PM. Offering seven specialty sets pairing savory & sweet selections, Moana Classic teas like the Hawaiian Coconut and Passion Orange Guava and traditional teas.



Experience fresh air, oceanfront views and an open patio setting overlooking iconic banyan tree. Situated within the Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, also known as the First Lady of Waikiki, admire the classic Victorian Architecture throughout the hotel and restaurant paired with modern comfort and amenities designed to inspire.