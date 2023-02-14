HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you looking for that perfect pie for Valentine’s Day? How about a pizza pie? The Pizza Press on Oahu joined Wake Up 2Day to share how they are celebrating with a Valentine’s Day deal!

It includes two, heart-shaped signature pizzas, one signature salad and a bottle of red or white wine for $55. The offer is good if you dine in or take out. Today is also Trivia Tuesday!

The eatery offers other appetizers, including wings, stuffed mushrooms and cheesy bread. Desserts include cheesecake and a deep-dish cookie. The Pizza Press also offers an array of alcoholic beverages, plus entertainment. The eatery is located at Pearl Highlands Center. Its address is 1000 Kamehameha Highway, Suite 233, in Pearl City. Owner Sarah Nguyen joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the eatery and brought some of their food.

Do you want to know about the company and how it got started? Here’s what the restaurant’s website said about the eatery, which is based in Anaheim, California:

“The Pizza Press is elevating the ‘build your own pizza’ concept by creating an immersive environment filled with ambiance, service, and, of course, pizza. Our theme, inspired by 1920s Americana newspaper, harkens back to the industrialized era when newspapers were the foundation of the local community. We encourage you to craft your story by ‘publishing’ a pizza or choosing one of our signature pizzas named after major American newspapers such as ‘The Times,’ ‘The Tribune,’ and ‘The Chronicle,’ to name a few.”