Wellness Wednesday

Food 2Go — The Cattle Company

Food 2Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go, for this Aloha Tuesday.

We’re headed to the Pearl City area on Kaahumanu Street to an ono Steakhouse that’s part of the Black Angus Ohana, who committed to ranch-to-table quality while serving the best proteins and recipes to the people for 60 years.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

That’s right we’re on our way to the Cattle Company. Joining us with all the great details is Mike Maielua, general manager at the Cattle Company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KHON2 News is Working for Hawaii. In our efforts to support local businesses, we want our news viewers to be aware of Food-A-Go-Go.

This is a campaign where you can find the latest information on restaurants statewide offering takeout, delivery and/or curbside pickup.

Support local restaurants by viewing/clicking on the page below.

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 08 2022 09:53 pm