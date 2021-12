HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2GO, for this Aloha Monday. We’re headed to the Hamakua Coast on Hawaii Island to the Beautiful Town of Honoka’a.

Where lives a great food spot that’s been serving up “Ono Kine Grindz” plus many popular menu items, since 1969. Yes, we’re talking about TEX Drive In on Pakalana Street. Joining us with all the ono kine details is Trina Agustin, general manager of TEX Drive In.