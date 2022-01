HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go, for this Aloha Taco Tuesday.

We’re headed out for some ono Mexican grinds and found a great shop in Kalihi, off of Kahai Street where they serve up authentic Mexican street tacos and more.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Yes, we’re talking about the “Taqueria La Marea.” Joining us with all the details is Amelia Caravalho-Delgadillo, chef and co-owner of Taqueria La Marea.