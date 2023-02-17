Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya, known for its ramen and izakaya dishes, recently launched three new menus!

Owner Tina Wang joined Wake Up 2day with a look at the new items, which include a new combo menu, available only at the restaurant’s Ala Moana Center location and new happy hour menus added to its Kapolei Marketplace and Pearlridge Center locations.

The new combo menu is only available Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. From the combo menu, diners can select three items: one main dish – with options including the restaurant’s signature ramen bowls like the Tanaka Classic, Tanaka Rich Garlic, and Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen, as well as popular rice bowls like the Beef Sukiyaki Don and Pork Chashu Don; one “lunch-sized portion” izakaya dish – with options including Fried Oysters, Karaage Chicken, and Pork Gyoza; and one non-alcoholic beverage – all for $19.99.

The restaurant recently added new happy hour menus to its Kapolei Marketplace and Pearlridge Center restaurants available Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both locations offer edamame, fried oysters and karaage chicken, to name a few.

Want to know more about the company? Here’s a look at its history, according to its website: Tanaka Ramen brings fresh, gourmet and affordable Japanese ramen bar-style dishes to more than four cities across the United States. Named after the skilled Japanese ramen chef who inspired the restaurant’s creation, Tanaka Ramen works to serve delicious, traditional flavors in a chic modern environment.