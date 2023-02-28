It’s time for Food 2Go and for this aloha Tuesday we’re surfing over to the mauka ground level of Ala Moana center to an ono Korean style bakery made for the surfer in us all.

Yes, we’re talking about the surfer’s bakery. Joining us with all the ono details is Jenifer Nartatez, sale associate at the Surfer’s Bakery.

Want to know more about the bakery? Read more below:

What they do:

Surfers Bakery is its first F&B project from Wai Surf, LLC which specialize in offering fresh baked goods, special shaved ice, gift set cookies and more.

We have wide range of choices that are perfect for a quick bite, comfort meal and souvenirs for your loved ones and so much more.

Special recipes created by an artisan will surprise you every bite you take. From your kitchen table to your luggage bags, Surfers Bakery got your back no matter what the occasion is.

Where they are:

Surfers Bakery is located at the world’s largest outdoor shopping center, Ala Moana Center Street Level 1 in the City of Honolulu, State of Hawaii.

To stay up to date with Surfer’s Bakery, you can follow them on Instagram and Facebook @SurfersBakery.

Check out their website here.

Hours:

Open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.