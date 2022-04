HONOLULU (KHON2) — An award-winning restaurant has launched Sunset Lounge, offering premium cocktails, appetizers, and live music.

Mariposa at Neiman Marcus is offering this expanded sunset menu and hours. General Manager Alan Takasaki and Chef Lawrence Nakamoto joined Wake Up 2day with details.