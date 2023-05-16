StripSteak Waikiki is getting ready to honor mom with a special menu on Sunday!

The restaurant is offering a wide variety of steaks, including filet mignon, ribeye, prime New York stripsteak, washugyu, and a tomahawk ribeye, among other selections. They will also offer seafood, including dashi-poached shrimp cocktail, Maine lobster, a seafood platter, and much more. Executive Chef Garrick Mendoza joined Wake Up 2day to talk about it.

If you are unable to book a reservation for Mother’s Day, the restaurant is offering a special five-course tasting menu paired with some of Freeman Winery’s most sought-after wines for $180 per person. It is in their private dining room for just a small intimate group so seating is very limited. And if you have a large family or group, their dining room seats 42 guests and 50 guests for a standing reception, with 75 seats on the outdoor lanai that can hold 100 for a standing reception and the restaurant is able to create customized menus for parties.



