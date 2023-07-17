It’s time for Food 2Go and for this Aloha Monday, we’re checking out an elevated sports bar experience situated on the 3rd floor Grand Lanai of the International Marketplace.

That’s right, we’re talking about Skybox Taphouse.

“From professional to collegiate, international to emerging sports, this elevated sports bar and restaurant concept has over 20 televisions featuring state-of-the-art picture and sound for an immersive spectator experience, along with two full-size bars to serve 275 guests, a main dining room, a vip locker room area available for groups, as well as an outdoor tailgating area with a more casual atmosphere that is anchored by a beer tap waterfall and beer truck!”

Alan Wiltshire, Vice President of Operations and Charles Gandolph, Head Chef joined Wake Up 2Day with all the ono details.

