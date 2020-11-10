Food 2Go: Shay’s Filipino Café

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about Filipino food with a modern twist at Shay’s Filipino Cafe! Entrees include adobo pizza and ube pancakes!
Owner Ron Dalmacio joined Wake Up 2day to talk about what’s on the menu and how the restaurants in Waipio and Kakaako are operating.
