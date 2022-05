HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Foodie Friday.

We’re heading into Waikiki to Royal Hawaiian Avenue to a glorified hole-in-the-wall food spot that’s been known as an ono surprise for those who find them.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Yes, we found Sam’s Kitchen. Joining us with all the details is Sam Monaghan, owner of Sam’s Kitchen.