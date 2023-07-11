It’s time for Food 2Go and for this Tuesday edition, we have Robata Jinya in-studio.

The restaurant is teaming up with Teruzushi from Japan to present a once-in-a-lifetime sushi experience.

Taku Teramoto, Jinya Hawaii’s operations director and Master Sushi Chef Henry Lai stopped by Wake Up 2Day to discuss the sushi experience.

“Our menu reflects cooking techniques and traditions passed down from generations of robatayaki service of slow charcoal-grilled skewered meats and vegetables.”

To learn more, visit Robata Jinya’s website.