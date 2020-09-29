Wellness Wednesday

Food 2Go: Restaurant Kuni

Food 2Go
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A longtime Japanese restaurant in Waipahu is serving up new bentos.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Restaurant Kuni is offering customers new combos, along with classics like miso butterfish, during this pandemic.

Manager Naomi Sasaki joined Wake Up day with a look at what’s on their menu.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KHON2 News is Working for Hawaii. In our efforts to support local businesses, we want our news viewers to be aware of Food-A-Go-Go.

This is a campaign where you can find the latest information on restaurants statewide offering takeout, delivery and/or curbside pickup.

Support local restaurants by viewing/clicking on the page below.