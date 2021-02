HONOLULU (KHON2) — During this time, it is so important that we continue to support our local restaurant industry.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

This morning, we checked out Rainbow Drive-In at their new location in Waipahu. Owner and CEO, Chris Iwamura, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.