Hawaii’s biggest collection of ono poke in one place at one time is back. It’s the Sixth Annual Celebration of Frolic’s Poke Fest, presented by Fresh Island Fish.

The event is happening on Saturday, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Robbie Dingeman, Editor-at-Large of Honolulu Magazine/Frolic and Preston Rabacal, operations manager at Paradise Poke joined Wake Up 2Day with all the ono details.

“Think all kinds of poke, desserts and cool drinks. Fun activities plus live entertainment featuring Grammy-nominated producer and singer-songwriter Kimié Miner. Plus, the first 500 people through the gates receive a free cooler bag courtesy of Foodland Hawai‘i. All will take over the massive parking lot at Ka Makana Ali‘i between California Pizza Kitchen and ’Ōlino Theatres.”

“You’ll be able to bypass lines by buying a Poke Pass. This entitles you to a 4-ounce portion of exclusive new Poke Fest poke from five poke vendors of your choice, and you can avoid the lines by using a fast lane. Poke Passes sell out every year, so don’t snooze on this!”