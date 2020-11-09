Wellness Wednesday

Food 2Go: Paco’s Tacos

Food 2Go
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s crucial to support our local restaurant industry during these harsh times.

That’s why we have our food2go segment, featuring different local eateries that are still serving our community.

So this morning, we’re checking out Paco’s Tacos in Honolulu. Chef Cesar Aguilar, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.

KHON2 News is Working for Hawaii. In our efforts to support local businesses, we want our news viewers to be aware of Food-A-Go-Go.

This is a campaign where you can find the latest information on restaurants statewide offering takeout, delivery and/or curbside pickup.

Support local restaurants by viewing/clicking on the page below.