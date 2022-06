HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu eatery is celebrating a Hale Aina Award for Best Overall Korean Restaurant!

O’Kims Korean Kitchen was just recognized and the owner stopped by Wake Up 2day to talk about the gold honor.

Hyun Kim also brought pork belly and cold chicken noodles and talked about the rest of her menu.