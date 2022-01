HONOLULU ( KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Taco Tuesday. We’re headed out for some ono Mexican grinds and we found it close by in Waikiki overlooking Kuhio Beach on Kalakaua Avenue.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Yes, we’re shouting “Omg” because we’re talking about the Oahu Mexican Grill. Joining us with all the goods is Paulina Shumake, general manager of Oahu Mexican Grill.