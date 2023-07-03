This morning on Wake Up 2Day we checked out another great island eatery. Do you like noodles? Many of us do, of course, we had the manager of Noods Ramen Bar, the relatively newer eatery in the Windward Mall.

Blaine Nishizawa, the manager of Noods Ramen Bar joined us to talk about his ramen place. The newer location at the Windward Mall opened last November and is doing well. The second location is located at 3611 Waialae Avenue in Honolulu.

Blaine said that he and his friends began talking about offering ramen dishes as pop-ups in his bar, Station Bar and Lounge, located at 1726 Kapiolani Boulevard, and the results were excellent.

A lot of people loved his noodle offerings so much that he decided to open up not just one ramen restaurant, but two locations.

Blaine said that their spicier ramen dishes tend to be more popular, but of course, they have much more to satisfy everyone’s tastes. They have nearly twenty ramen dishes and fourteen vegan options. They also offer thirty tasty sides to go along with their main dishes. For drinks, you can choose from regular soft drinks to Ito en green tea, milk tea, as well as ramune, the Japanese carbonated soft drink.

If you would like to check out their menu, visit the Noods Ramen Bar website. You can also take advantage of their delivery options from Doordash or Uber Eats, which are both conveniently located on their website.