It’s time for Food2Go and for your aloha foodie Friday

We’re going to holo to the island of Lana’i to a long-time family-owned food spot serving up Hawaiian local grinds out of their quaint restaurant off 9th Avenue in Lanai City. That’s right, we’re talking about No Ka Oi Grindz Lana’i. Joining us with all the details is Naomi Ohashi, owner of No Ka Oi Grindz. Follow @nokaoigrindzlanai on Instagram.