HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Monday.

We’re featuring an upcoming family-operated food spot that’s been serving up delicious locally inspired dishes while creating great family memories in the process.

Joining Wake Up 2Day on Monday, Aug. 22, with all the details is Jason Swazer, owner of My Ohana’s BBQ.

Joining Wake Up 2Day on Monday, Aug. 22, with all the details is Jason Swazer, owner of My Ohana’s BBQ.

Joining Wake Up 2Day on Monday, Aug. 22, with all the details is Jason Swazer, owner of My Ohana’s BBQ.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Yes, we’re talking about “My Ohana’s BBQ.” Joining Wake Up 2Day with all the details is Jason Swazer, owner of My Ohana’s BBQ.