Food 2Go: Mugen

Food 2Go
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Japanese-French dining concept in Waikiki is offering exquisite bentos at an affordable cost.

For example, steak tataki, azuki rice, soba and more for $20.

Executive Chef Jason Yamaguchi joined Wake Up 2day to talk about what’s on the menu at Mugen.

