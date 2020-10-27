Food 2Go: Mugen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Japanese-French dining concept in Waikiki is offering exquisite bentos at an affordable cost.
For example, steak tataki, azuki rice, soba and more for $20.
Executive Chef Jason Yamaguchi joined Wake Up 2day to talk about what’s on the menu at Mugen.
