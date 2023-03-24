It’s time for Food 2Go. For this aloha Friday we’re celebrating National Noodle Month with a great noodle spot here on Oahu at the Alohilani Resort.

That’s right, we’re talking about Momosan Waikiki by Morimoto. Joining us with all the ono details is general manager Kai Suzuki and Chef Satoshi.

At Momosan, noodles are front and center. Whether indulging in a bowl of signature tonkotsu ramen, tokyo chicken ramen, tantan, or tsukemen, you’ll realize it is quality you can only find dining with an Iron Chef.

For those craving more than just ramen, you too have come to the right place.

Start off the meal with an exclusive appetizer, ranging from edamame and pork gyoza, to more playful dishes such as crispy mimiga (pig ear) and peking duck tacos. Momosan Waikiki is also excited to offer signature skewers salt or soy marinated and grilled over white charcoal. Or Yakimono, choice of tender beef tongue, Japanese mackeral or oysters grilled over white charcoal offers endless flavors. Pair your appetizers and noodles with one of 20 sake options, eight of which are Morimoto signature sake, served by the glass, carafe, and bottle. Choose between 6 draft and 4 bottled beers, including a classic Japanese style lager, three Morimoto signature beers in collaboration with Rogue Ales, two local brews or Kirin Frozen too keep you chilled in paradise. Wine more your style? Momosan also offers 2 white and 2 red wines, both by the glass and by the bottle as well as a beautiful rosé.

Stop by alone and grab a seat at the bar, or with a group and relax at one of the communal tables. Drop in for a lunch set, or feast on appetizers and noodles for dinner. Wash it all down with a Morimoto signature sake, beer, or wine. No matter which path you choose, with your meal in the hands of Momosan, it’s bound to be unforgettable.

