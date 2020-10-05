Food 2Go: Momosan Ramen Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During this time, it is so important that we continue to support our local restaurant industry, and that’s why we have our “Food2Go” segment!

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Three times a week, we are featuring a different eatery and today we’re checking out Momosan Ramen Waikiki.

Kai Suzuki, Assistant General Manager at Momosan Ramen Waikiki, joined us this morning with details on their menu and great specials!

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2