On this morning’s Food2Go segment, it’s all about Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with spectacular views on the Kohala Coast. We’re talking about Meridia at the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort. Meridia Chef de Cuisine Junior Ulep joined Wake Up 2day with a closer look at the restaurant’s offerings. He displayed a variety of dishes, including Big Island Abalone, Trio Crudo, Octopus and Lamb dish. He also talked about upcoming specials and events including a special Father’s Day entree.

Here’s more about Meridia, according to its website:



To the oceanview tables at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort’s signature restaurant Meridia, talented chefs bring Mediterranean-inspired cuisine created and perfected with ingredients sourced from the Big Island and Meridia’s own bountiful garden, all for guests to enjoy in the convivial indoor-outdoor space of this unique dining venue.



AWARDS

Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2022



HOURS

5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Closed Tuesday & Wednesday



LOCATION

The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort



ATTIRE

Casual Resort Attire

(footwear & cover ups required)



CONTACT

Phone: (808) 880-1111



