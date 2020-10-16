Food 2Go: Marians Catering

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many companies in the restaurant and food industry have changed their operations to adjust to the pandemic.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

That includes Marians Catering. But their ono food remains! Scott Harada, owner of Marians Catering, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about what’s on the menu and how the company is operating.

Latest Stories on KHON2