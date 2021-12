HONOLULU (KHON2) — It all started in New York’s Chinatown, but now their handcrafted sweet treats have made it all the way here to Hawaii for all to enjoy.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

We’re talking about MangoMango Dessert. Joining us with the ono details is Tina Wang, Hawaii franchise owner of MangoMango Dessert Hawaii.