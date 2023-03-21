It’s time for Food 2Go. For this aloha Tuesday we’re going east-end bound on Kamehameha V Highway in Molokai to a unique quick-stop market and lunch counter that’s been known for serving up the goods & grindz.

That’s right, we’re talking about Manae Good’s & Grindz.

Joining us with all the ono details is Andrew Gomes, head chef at Manae Goods & Grindz.

They are open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and breakfast is served until 11 a.m.

To reach their store, the phone number is 558-8186 and to reach the lunch counter you can call 558-8498.

Check out their Facebook here.