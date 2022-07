HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re bringing you a taste of Japan this Aloha Friday.

If you love those triangle sandwiches with that soft white bread, you’re going to love our Food 2Go segment because we’re checking out Mana Sandwiches that just opened in Ala Moana.

Miho Choi Fernandez, owner & CEO of Mana Sandwiches, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss their menu and specials.

