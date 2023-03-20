It’s time for Food 2Go. For this aloha Monday we’re still buzzing from the past Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

And there’s now a new photo exhibition that debuted over the weekend along with some Eddie-themed dishes at Mana + Pua.

Joining us with all the great details is Ashleigh Hutchinson, owner of Mana + Pua.

Hutchinson said: Growing up, I spent my summers in Hawaii where I idolized my Aunt Susie – a powerful healer and entrepreneur. As a young girl, I watched her live and love Hawaii – she opened her own business, Hina Mana, and taught me all about the word mana and its powerful, healing energy. She introduced me to my favorite foods – Mana and Pua – at Holiday Mart and eventually we all named our pets after our favorite things. After spending each summer on the beach with her, I would kick and scream back to the mainland – it always felt like I was leaving my heart in Hawaii. Aunt Susie always believed in me and my vision for starting Mana Wines, and she gave me my first loan to begin it all.

It’s been a long road since then. I keep my feet in both mainland and Hawaii NEI with our established nonprofit and Mana wines. I have gone out on many a limb with business concepts (seems a few are sticking) and there is one more in the pike that completes the circle. I’ve leaned on my friends and family, and they answered. I’m merely a woman who has cried, fought, and lost many sleepless nights questioning the validity of my purpose. They were the ones who led me to the rainbow – a life worth living.

To continue reading, check out their website.