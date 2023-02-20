It’s time for Food 2Go and for this Aloha Presidents Day Monday, we’re checking out a delicious food spot in Honolulu that has specialized in the making of a flaky buttery meat pie that brings you back to your childhood.

Yes, we’re talking about Mam’s Meat Pies. Joining us with all the details is Malerie Feagai, co-owner of mam’s meat pies.

Their store is located at Ala Moana Medical Building and they are open from Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Some of the meat pies they have available to choose from are mince and cheese, steak and cheese, bacon and egg and chicken and mushroom.

Follow them on Instagram @mamsmeatpies

What to know about them? This is who the company is according to its website:

Mam’s Bread & Butter opened to San Francisco shoppers in 2000 with the mission of spreading our love of incredible food and the finest ingredients as widely as possible. We couldn’t have asked for a better reception. Since we first started operating, we’ve developed a loyal fan base that it just as particular about good food as we are! Come on down and meet us in person.