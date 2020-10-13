Wellness Wednesday

Food 2Go: Maile’s Thai Bistro

Food 2Go
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maile Sengoura’s culinary career was inspired by watching her mother and other family members cook.

After years in the kitchen, she opened her own restaurant, Maile’s Thai Bistro, which features everything from pad thai to Thai loco moco.

Sengoura joined Wake Up 2day for a look at what else is on the menu.

