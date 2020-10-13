Food 2Go: Maile’s Thai Bistro

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maile Sengoura’s culinary career was inspired by watching her mother and other family members cook.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
After years in the kitchen, she opened her own restaurant, Maile’s Thai Bistro, which features everything from pad thai to Thai loco moco.
Sengoura joined Wake Up 2day for a look at what else is on the menu.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Trade winds expected to weaken Tuesday night
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 62 new cases, with 4 additional fatalities
- Supreme Court stops 2020 Census count
- Two UH football games to appear on national television in 2020
- Encore at Wynn Las Vegas changes operating hours due to low demand