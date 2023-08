For this Aloha Tuesday, we’re featuring the mouth-watering dishes and inventive cocktails that celebrate the flavors of local food sourced from local farmers. We’re talking about Mahi’ai Table, where every table is farm to table. Chef Keoni Chang, Chief Food Officer for Foodland and Chef Shane Henna, Chef de Cuisine joined Wake Up 2Day to talk about the new eatery, located in Foodland Farms at Ka Makana Ali’i.