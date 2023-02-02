In our Food 2Go segment, it’s time to quench your thirst with some lemonade! We’re talking about the Lemon Supply which just opened up yesterday in Ward Village. Kent Simpson, General Manager at Scratch Kitchen and Lemon Supply, and Brandon Mezurashi, Head Chef at Scratch Kitchen, joined Wake Up 2Day with what’s on the menu and their grand opening.

They’re also giving away 100 free 16 oz. lemonades if you mention that you saw this segment on Wake Up 2Day.

For more information, view their Instagram site.