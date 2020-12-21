HONOLULU (KHON2) — In this Food 2Go segment, we’re headed to the northeast side of Oahu at Turtle Bay Golf Course where Lei Lei’s Bar and Grill has resided for almost 18 years.
Ian Buscher, co-owner of Lei Lei’s, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Consumer Alert: BBB warns consumers about gift card scams during the holiday season
- ‘It’s late, but we absolutely need it’: Lawmakers reach deal on next round of COVID-19 relief
- What happens if you get arrested for DUI?
- Congressman Case discusses COVID-19 relief aid
- Food 2Go: Lei Lei’s Bar and Grill