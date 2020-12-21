Wellness Wednesday

Food 2Go: Lei Lei’s Bar and Grill

Food 2Go
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In this Food 2Go segment, we’re headed to the northeast side of Oahu at Turtle Bay Golf Course where Lei Lei’s Bar and Grill has resided for almost 18 years.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Ian Buscher, co-owner of Lei Lei’s, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KHON2 News is Working for Hawaii. In our efforts to support local businesses, we want our news viewers to be aware of Food-A-Go-Go.

This is a campaign where you can find the latest information on restaurants statewide offering takeout, delivery and/or curbside pickup.

Support local restaurants by viewing/clicking on the page below.