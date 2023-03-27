It’s time for Food 2Go. For this Prince Kuhio Monday edition, we’re looking ahead to Easter.

And highlighting the Leeward Community College Culinary Arts program because they’re having an Easter brunch to-go fundraiser.

Joining us with all the details is instructor Chef Abi Langlas and student Daryan Talia.

Read about the culinary arts program here:

A fusion of hands-on experiences and classroom instruction so you can develop the skills and confidence essential for a wide range of culinary careers.

Highlights:

learn time-honored classical European and Asian techniques alongside local and contemporary flavors

apply the theories and techniques of industry in a realistic and practical environment

work in our $6 million renovated facilities with 4 teaching kitchens providing realistic and practical experience

experience in our Ilima award-winning fine dining restaurant, The Pearl

work side-by-side with chefs like Patrick Le (The Pig and the Lady), Roy Yamaguchi, and Ed Kenney (Town, Kaimuki Superette), to name just a few!

To buy tickets, click here.