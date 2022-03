HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha foodie Friday.

We’re headed to the American Savings Bank’s main campus on Beretania Street to check in on a food truck that just opened this week for a great cause, with great grinds.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Yes, we’re talking about the Kupu food truck. Joining us with all the great details is Kaulana Mccabe, senior program manager at Kupu. Details at KHON2.com.