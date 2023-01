For this Aloha Burger and Taco Tuesday, we’re heading to Kawaihae on the Big Island. It’s an ono food spot providing top quality burgers and tacos with great value and speedy service.

Yes, we’re checking out Kohala Burger & Taco. The father, son owner duo, Cary and Connor Peterson joined us with all the delicious details.

More information on this restaurant, along with menu items, can be found on the Kohala Burger & Taco website.