It’s Aloha Monday and since we’re always hungry, it’s time for Food 2Go. In this edition, we’re headed to Kaonohi Street in Aiea to check out the fine Hawaiian grinds and local dishes served up at Kehau’s Kitchen. Joining us this morning with all the ono details are Carlos Almanza and Tyrell Anthony, chefs at Kehau’s Kitchen.

To find out more, visit Kehau’s Kitchen’s website.