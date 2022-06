HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Monday.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

We’re checking out the menu of elegant dishes showcasing the chefs’ culinary genius at Kapa Hale on Kilauea Avenue. Keaka Lee, chef at Kapa Hale joins us with all the details.