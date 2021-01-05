Wellness Wednesday

Food 2Go: Jerry’s Pizza

Food 2Go
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re in search of some pizza and grinds after your surf session on the North Shore, look no further than Jerry’s Pizza on Goodale Ave. in Waialua town.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Jerry Coffman, owner of Jerry’s Pizza, joined us with more details.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KHON2 News is Working for Hawaii. In our efforts to support local businesses, we want our news viewers to be aware of Food-A-Go-Go.

This is a campaign where you can find the latest information on restaurants statewide offering takeout, delivery and/or curbside pickup.

Support local restaurants by viewing/clicking on the page below.