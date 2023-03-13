It’s time for Food 2Go. For this spring break Monday we’re taking our luck of the Irish to a great Irish pub in Honolulu. Just in time for St. Patrick’s day.

That’s right we’re headed to J. Dolan’s. Joining us with all the ono details is Kristen Allspaw, operations manager for J Dolan’s.

Check out what they’re serving here:

Classics

CHEESE PIE

For the purist in all of us. $16.75

CLASSIC PEPPERONI

A New Yawk Classic. $16.75

PIZZA MARGHERITA

Sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes and fresh basil. $18.75

THE WHITE PIEA

Jersey Shore favorite. Mozzarella & ricotta. $17.75

SPINACH & GARLIC PIE

Get your greens and ward off vampires. With ricotta. $18.50

Signature

BOARDWALK PIE

An East Coast vacation for your tastebuds. With Italian sausage, roasted red bell peppers, onions and garlic. $19

“THE GIACOMO” Just say “jack-o-mo”. Close enough.

With Sausage, pepperoni, salami, and olives. $19

THE SCAMPI PIE

Get your shrimp on. With bay shrimp, mushrooms, and J.J.’s scampi sauce. Sub chicken for shrimp if you must. $19.25

MOLTO FORMAGGIO

Off-the-charts cheesy. With six varieties: Havarti, brie, gouda, fontina, mozzarella, and parmesan. $19.25

THE DELI MEAT

It ain’t kosher, but it is delish. With sausage, capicola, salami, and ham. $19.25

To read the full menu, head over to their website.

Stay up to date with J. Dolans at their Instagram @jdolanshnl and @jdolanskahala.