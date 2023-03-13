It’s time for Food 2Go. For this spring break Monday we’re taking our luck of the Irish to a great Irish pub in Honolulu. Just in time for St. Patrick’s day.
That’s right we’re headed to J. Dolan’s. Joining us with all the ono details is Kristen Allspaw, operations manager for J Dolan’s.
Check out what they’re serving here:
Classics
CHEESE PIE
For the purist in all of us. $16.75
CLASSIC PEPPERONI
A New Yawk Classic. $16.75
PIZZA MARGHERITA
Sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes and fresh basil. $18.75
THE WHITE PIEA
Jersey Shore favorite. Mozzarella & ricotta. $17.75
SPINACH & GARLIC PIE
Get your greens and ward off vampires. With ricotta. $18.50
Signature
BOARDWALK PIE
An East Coast vacation for your tastebuds. With Italian sausage, roasted red bell peppers, onions and garlic. $19
“THE GIACOMO” Just say “jack-o-mo”. Close enough.
With Sausage, pepperoni, salami, and olives. $19
THE SCAMPI PIE
Get your shrimp on. With bay shrimp, mushrooms, and J.J.’s scampi sauce. Sub chicken for shrimp if you must. $19.25
MOLTO FORMAGGIO
Off-the-charts cheesy. With six varieties: Havarti, brie, gouda, fontina, mozzarella, and parmesan. $19.25
THE DELI MEAT
It ain’t kosher, but it is delish. With sausage, capicola, salami, and ham. $19.25
