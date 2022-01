HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Tuesday.

We’re headed out to find a food truck that is well versed in the art of authentic BBQ with the mission of serving delicious smoked BBQ throughout the community.

We’re talking about Island Smoke House BBQ. Joining us with all the ono details is Warren Katz, owner of Island Smoke House BBQ.