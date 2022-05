HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready to carbo-load because if you love pizza and pasta, you’re going to love what’s on the menu at Il Lupino in Waikiki.

It’s an Italian restaurant with an extensive wine menu. General Manager Christopher Lord joined Wake Up 2Day with a look at the menu and offerings for Mother’s Day.

For more information, view https://illupino.com/