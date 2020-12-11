Food 2Go: Ige’s Lunchwagon and Catering

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family-run classic in Aiea is continuing to serve customers during this pandemic.

We’re talking about Ige’s Lunchwagon and Catering, which features popular dishes including shoyu pork to holiday specials like its roast turkey meal package.

Owner Ronald Ige joined Wake Up 2day with more.